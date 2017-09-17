EXTRA TIME: Nigeria U20 Women celebrate Tanzania victory with Wo! dance

Following their commanding victory over the east Africans, Christopher Danjuma’s girls stepped on the dancing floor to celebrate with the #Wochallenge

Nigeria U20 women celebrated their 3-0 win over Tanzania at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday by dancing to smash hit, Wo! by artiste Olamide.

Lilian Tule’s free kick before the interval and a second half brace from Rasheedat Ajibade ensured the Falconets secured a first leg advantage in their Fifa World Cup qualification fixture.

In a dinner hosted by the governor of Edo State after the win, Christopher Danjuma’s girls tried out their dance steps on the rave hit that has taken over airwaves in the country.

Did the girls get the dance moves right? #WoChallenge