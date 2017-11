The former Premier League stars had a great time together while representing their former English teams in the Asian nation

Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu and former Liverpool star John Riise linked up in Indonesia on Sunday.

The former Nigeria international joined the Arsenal’s Invincible team to play Liverpool legends in a Masters Football tourney.

Before they set out for the field of play, Riise shared some sweet words about the former African Player of the Year after their meeting in Balikpapan.