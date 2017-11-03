EXTRA TIME: Obafemi Martins donates hospital supplies to Lagos State Government

The Nigeria international through his foundation extended his humanitarian gesture to the people in the southwestern state of Nigeria

Shanghai Shenhua forward Obafemi Martins through the Obafemi Martins Foundation donated wheelchairs, crutches and hospital beds to the Lagos State Government.

In continuation of his efforts to give back to the society, the former Newcastle and Inter Milan forward presented gifts to the numero uno of the state, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

