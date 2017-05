The 30-year-old forward has found himself a cool location to enjoy the summer vacation

Obinna Nsofor is currently on his summer holiday in the city of San Antonio, the second most populous city in the state of Texas.

The former Chievo, West Ham United and Lokomotiv Moscow attacker shared a picture of himself unwinding in a pool

Nsofor who played 48 games for the Super Eagles joins Daniel Amokachi, Kanu Nwankwo, Samson Siasia in the the list of the all-time topscorers with 13 goals each.