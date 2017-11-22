EXTRA TIME: Odion Ighalo to launch orphanage home in December

The Super Eagles forward has disclosed the launch date for his residential home for orphans in Nigeria

Changchun Yatai talisman Odion Ighalo has announced the opening of the Ighalo Orphanage Home for Saturday, December 16, 2017.

The 28-year-old's humanitarian gesture bolsters his commitment to helping the less privileged children in the west African country.

With an impressive record of 15 goals in 27 games in his debut season in the Chinese Super League, the former Watford man has invited fans to the launch of the building which has his trademark goal celebration on the wall.