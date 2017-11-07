EXTRA TIME: Odion Ighalo meets ‘Money Man’ Floyd Mayweather

How best do you start your holiday after bagging 15 goals in 27 games in the Chinese top-flight?

Changchun Yatai forward Odion Ighalo took some time out to meet former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

After a successful debut campaign in the Chinese Super League, the 28-year-old who is currently injured has begun his vacation in the state of Nevada where he met Mayweather.

The former Watford talisman took to social media to share a picture of him the former heavyweight champion who maintained a flawless record of 50 fights and no losses.