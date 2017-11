How often can you say that two Serbian coaches faced one another in Africa?

These are not just any two coaches, it's Veselin Jelušić the man who lectured Orlando Pirates' Milutin Sredojević.

You can also enjoy some personal Tweets from goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane and Luvuyo Memela being hailed as the Man of the Match against Bloemfontein Celtic in their 1-0 win.