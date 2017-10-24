EXTRA TIME: Oscarine Masuluke meets Puskas Award winner Olivier Giroud

Shortly after Olivier Giroud beat the South African to the Best Goal of the Year, the two players rubbed shoulders at the Fifa event on Monday night

No, Oscarine Masuluke is not asking for an autograph there. The Arsenal striker should be asking the Baroka FC goalkeeper for an autograph.

Why? Because Masuluke's goal was much better anyway. That's what happens when you determine the best goal to a vote. All this result means is that the Arsenal fans have got behind their man... and they don't have a bad following worldwide... or even in Africa. Okay, we are not being bad losers here in South Africa. There's also a number of neutrals who voted for Giroud. That was some goal too. What was it? Spidergoal? We can't remember what it was called here, but we can't forget how Oscarine scored the goal of goals!

How many South Africans registered on the Fifa site and made their vote? We won't know, but perhaps not enough to wrap it up for Masuluke.