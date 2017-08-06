EXTRA TIME: Oupa Manyisa's first pictures in Mamelodi Sundowns' kit

Oupa Manyisa appears to have already started training with Mamelodi Sundowns despite Orlando Pirates confirming that his move to Chloorkop wasn't a done deal.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been spotted in a Sundowns kit as his proposed move to Tshwane nears completion.

A picture of Manyisa at the training grounds alongside Tiyani Mabunda is making the rounds on social media.

The South Africa international put on the No.9 shirt, but it's unclear at this stage whether or not that's his official shirt number for the new season.

Reports suggest that Manyisa will officially be unveiled on Monday, August 7 by the African champions.

