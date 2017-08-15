EXTRA TIME: Oupa Manyisa thanks Orlando Pirates and is excited about Sundowns adventure

When a player moves from one fierce rival to another you don't expect your goodbyes to be friendly. You expect bitterness from the fans you leave

So, it was quite brave of Oupa Manyisa to come out and thank the fans for their understanding and support.

The former Bucs captain wrote a list of Tweets to the Pirates fans and then spoke about how much he is looking forward to playing for Sundowns.

That series of Tweets wouldn't go down well if he was moving from Manchester United to Liverpool... or Liverpool to Manchester United.

Are Pirates fans really wishing Manyisa well now?

Now its time for a new chapter with @Masandawana. I am so excited for the new challenge with this amazing club & it's supporters. — Oupa Manyisa (@OupaManyisa20) August 14, 2017

I will always cherish the memories we made together & you will always be close to my heart. Once Always — Oupa Manyisa (@OupaManyisa20) August 14, 2017

To each & every one of you who have sent amazing messages of support after my move, I appreciate them more than you know. — Oupa Manyisa (@OupaManyisa20) August 14, 2017

Most importantly the supporters - The Ghost who have been my strength through the good times & the bad. — Oupa Manyisa (@OupaManyisa20) August 14, 2017