EXTRA TIME: Portland Timbers’ Fanendo Adi and wife welcome baby girl

The Timbers talisman became a father after his spouse gave birth to a baby girl

Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his baby girl on Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old who has been out of action since August owing to a hamstring injury joined his wife, Rebecca to welcome baby Senater to the world in the hospital.

