EXTRA TIME: Ronald Koeman, Ruud Gullit and Robbie Fowler visiting South Africa

Look who's visiting South Africa. Thanks to Everton giving Koeman the sack, he now has some extra time on his hands

The Ajax and Netherlands legend Ronald Koeman was in Johannesburg at one of the Johan Cruyff foundations last week.

There's two more legends in South Africa this week. One of Liverpool's most famous former strikers Robbie Fowler at a Gary Player golfing event.

Then there's former Netherlands, AC Milan and Chelsea player Ruud Gullit at Sun City.

Great start of the South Africa trip with the @JCFoundation. We re-opened the Orange Cruyff Court Hillbrow today. Priceless to see all these kids' happy faces! #becauseactivechildrenmoveup #CruyffLegacy pic.twitter.com/XkXgBWBp60 — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) November 22, 2017

Ruud gullit at Sun city pic.twitter.com/LzQ4k38dah — Mark Fish (@markfish74) November 24, 2017