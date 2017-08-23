EXTRA TIME: SA's women's team qualifies for quarter-finals at World University Games

Team South Africa is three games away from reaching the final of the 2017 Summer Universiade after reaching the quarter-finals on Tuesday

The South African women's football team continues to defy the odds at the 29th Summer Universiade games in Taipei City, Taiwan.

The South Africans reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, and will face United States of America (USA) for a place in the semi-finals.  

SA beat the United Kingdom of G.B & N.I 3-1 in their first match on the opening day of the tournament, before going down 1-0 to Russian Federation in their second match. 

SA's quarter-final encounter against USA is scheduled for August 24. Kickoff is at 19h30.

 

