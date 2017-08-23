EXTRA TIME: SA's women's team qualifies for quarter-finals at World University Games

The South African women's football team continues to defy the odds at the 29th Summer Universiade games in Taipei City, Taiwan.
The South Africans reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, and will face United States of America (USA) for a place in the semi-finals.
SA beat the United Kingdom of G.B & N.I 3-1 in their first match on the opening day of the tournament, before going down 1-0 to Russian Federation in their second match.
SA's quarter-final encounter against USA is scheduled for August 24. Kickoff is at 19h30.
Congratulations to the #TeamSA women's football team for qualifying for the quarterfinals! @USSAFOOTBALL @SAFA_net @FISUnetwork pic.twitter.com/npcLbuC0eA— #TeamSA (@USSAstudent) August 23, 2017
Oh yes, we are behind our girls all the way!!!When are they playing and what time? Will live stream be available?— Neo Sherley (@Neo_Newee) August 23, 2017
Good Luck To RSA— Mathapelo (@mokgeti_matha) August 23, 2017
Proudly South African— azola Azola (@azolaAzola3) August 23, 2017