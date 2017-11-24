EXTRA TIME: Salah, Elneny lead tribute to victims of Egypt mosque attack

The Egypt internationals led the football world to rebuke the deadly attack that killed hundreds of people in the north African nation

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny, West Bromwich Albion’s Ahmed Hegazi and Stoke City’s Ramadan Sobhi have condemned Friday’s attack in Al-Rawda mosque.

With over 230 people reportedly dead and 120 people wounded as a result of the bomb and gun assault in the northern Sinai Peninsula.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt has declared three days of mourning while the football stars took to social media to send their condolences to the victims of attack.

