EXTRA TIME: Sameegh Doutie returns to India's ISL

South African youngster Sameegh Doutie was once tipped as a possible Bafana Bafana international

He's recently been participating in the Indian Super League and has now moved to the Man of Steel club, Jamshedpur.

After his time in Asia, unfortunately he's fallen out of the equation for South African selection. The Indian league isn't highly rated by SA coaches.

Nevertheless Doutie has been quite active on Twitter posting videos and all kinds of media. He's now very grateful for his move back to India.

The South African previously played for Atletico in Kolkata, Bidvest Wits and Ajax Cape Town.

I am delighted to be joining the new @IndSuperLeague team @FCJamshedpur.I'm Privileged to be a part of the #MenOfSteel. #INDIA🇮🇳 — sameehg doutie (@SDoutie) August 8, 2017

BREAKING: @SDoutie has put pen to paper and will be joining the #MenOfSteel .... More to follow @IndSuperLeague — Jamshedpur FC (@FCJamshedpur) August 8, 2017