EXTRA TIME: See Mamelodi Sundowns players on the fashion week catwalk

Just before the Brazilians took on Bidvest Wits, they decided to turn on the style. No, not on the field

We used to post photographs of players posing with their new outfits when going out between games.

Now, Mamelodi Sundowns players have a new venue to boast their style, the catwalk. Don't you ever doubt their clothing choices again!

Unfortunately, it didn't make a difference against Bidvest Wits.