EXTRA TIME: Serge Aurier hangs out with NBA superstar Stephen Curry

Amid transfer speculations linking him away from Parc de Princes, the Ivory Coast international enjoyed a time out with the two-time NBA MVP in Paris

Paris Saint Germain defender Serge Aurier met Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry at Parc de Princes on Friday when Paris Saint-Germain locked horns with Saint-Etienne in a French Ligue 1 fixture.

The 24-year-old who has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG this summer – with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly leading the pack, was pleased to see the four-time NBA All-Star and welcomed him to the Parisians home ground.

Curry who is currently enjoying his offseason rest, took a break to watch Unai Emery’s men cruised to a 3-0 victory with a brace from Edinson Cavani and a goal from Thiago Motta.

The NBA star was presented with the club's jersey with the number 30 on the back as PSG maintain their dominance at the summit of the French topflight.