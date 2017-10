Even when you wind up on the losing side, you can still be a hero for your fans

This was the case for Cape Town City's Ayanda Patosi. The former Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder lost the MTN8 final against SuperSport United on Saturday.

What stood out in the aftermath of the game is that Patosi gave his runnersup medal to a fan at the stadium. Here's how the Cape Town supporter was emotionally moved and responded.