EXTRA TIME: Social media reacts as Orlando Pirates agree to sell Tendai Ndoro

The 29-year-old is due to undergo a medical in Saudi Arabia before the deal is finalised. Here's how social media reacted to his proposed departure

Orlando Pirates announced that they had agreed to sell striker Tendai Ndoro to Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly on Tuesday.

Ndoro was set to lead the Bucs attack during the 2017/18 PSL season under the club's new head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

However, the Buccaneers have decided to sell the Zimbabwean international, who netted 12 goals in 24 league starts last season.

Overall, Ndoro has netted 23 goals in 60 games in all competitions during his stint with Bucs - proving to be one of the most prolific strikers in the PSL.

Most Pirates fans will be sad to see their most productive striker leaving the club.

Here's how social media reacted soon after the news broke.

 

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more