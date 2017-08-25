EXTRA TIME: South African students beat United States

The South African Senior Women’s National Team, Banyana Banyana, has been drawn in Group C of the 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship

The tournament is scheduled for Bulawayo, Zimbabwe next month (13 – 24 September).

This follows the amazing showing of South Africa's student female team that's now in the semi-finals of the World Student Games. You can enjoy Tweets about the Cosafa team and the Student Games where SA beat the United States 1-0.

The draw was conducted in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 23 August 2017. The Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana will take on Namibia, Lesotho and Botswana in the group stages.

South Africa has won this tournament three times – 2002, 2006, 2008. Hosts Zimbabwe are the defending championships having won the last tournament played on home soil in 2011.

Banyana Banyana open their account with a clash against Lesotho on Thursday, 14 September at the Luveve Stadium, followed by the fixture against Namibia the next day at the Barbourfields Stadium.

In the last group stages encounter, South Africa will go toe to toe against Botswana, also at Barbourfields Stadium. Zimbabwe has been drawn alongside old rivals Zambia, as the draw threw up some mouth-watering clashes.

Madagascar and Malawi will join Zimbabwe and Zambia in Group A in what is sure to be a tightly-contested pool. East African guest nation Kenya head up Group B, where they will face Mauritius, Mozambique and Swaziland in another pool that will be tough to predict.

All of the games in Group A will take place at Barbourfields Stadium, while all Group B fixtures will be played at Luveve Stadium.

The opening match will see Namibia take on Botswana (kick-off 10h30), before two clashes in Group A as Zambia faces Malawi (14h00) and Zimbabwe locks horns with Madagascar (16h30).

The teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the pool winners and best-placed runner-up advancing to the semifinals, which will be played on Thursday, 21 September.

The third-fourth place play off will take place on Saturday, 23 September, while the final has been scheduled for Sunday, 24 September.

With 12 teams competing this year, it is the biggest ever field assembled for the COSAFA Women’s Championship and shows the tremendous growth in women’s football in the last decade.

USA 0 - USSA 1 (73' Kholosa)We are through to the the semifinals. Well played ladies#forwardwego#WorldStudentGames @USSAstudent @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/dWKmI0Bkgv — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 24, 2017

Chairman of COSAFA Mr Timothy Shongwe speaking about adding more countries to participate in the COSAFA Women's Championships @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/1SUjJUQ44X — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 24, 2017

We have been drawn into Group C of the COSAFA Women's Championships to be held in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from 13- 24 September 2017 @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/dLYhixyirg — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 23, 2017

