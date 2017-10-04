EXTRA TIME: Springboks forward Siya Kolisi is behind Cape Town City ahead of MTN8 final

Cape Town City will lock horns with SuperSport United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 14, and McCarthy's team already has Kolisi's backing

Cape Town City are currently the darlings of South African football given their success over the past year or so.

The arrival of Benni McCarthy as head coach has no doubt won over the hearts of many sports fans around Cape Town.

It is no surprising that even players from other sporting codes are rallying behind the Citizens.

On Wedneday, Stormers captain and Springboks forward Siya Kolisi visited the Mother City-based outfit at their training grounds to show his support ahead of next week's MTN8 final.

Kolisi was warmly welcomed by chairman John Comitis, McCarthy and the entire team.

Stormers forward Siya Kolisi came to show his support for the club and to wish our boys good luck for our upcoming #MTN8 final!#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/X3rXD9ktGi — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) October 4, 2017