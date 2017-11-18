EXTRA TIME: Sundowns' Khama Billiat: Keep me out of Zimbabwe's politics
That is from Zimbabwe and not Brazil. Khama Billiat's request to leave him out of 'matters that have to do with politics' is a little strange, because the player himself is posting a lot of political Tweets.
You can follow his Tweets below, which includes him watching the latest happenings in Zimbabwe's politics on television news.
To be fair to Billiat he doesn't want criticism. He wants to remind his followers that he loves his country and that he's proudly Zimbabwean.
In terms of what's happening in Zimbabwe, you can watch the news on Billiat's television below.
Can I respectfully request that my name not be dragged into matters that have to do with Politics. I'm a Professional Footballer and wish to remain as such! #TheRealKhamaBilliat— khama Billiat (@iamkhamabilliat) November 17, 2017
#inGodWeTrust #GodBlessZimbabwe #ProudlyZimbabwean pic.twitter.com/fCaXO2Iqvp— khama Billiat (@iamkhamabilliat) November 17, 2017
President Mugabe defending his Presidency. #ZimbabweReshuffle #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/OV00MTENQc— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) November 17, 2017
