EXTRA TIME: Super Eagles pose with World Cup trophy

After ending the qualification series unbeaten, have Gernot Rohr's men started the World Cup party in Russia?

Nigeria senior national team had the opportunity of posing with the Fifa World Cup trophy ahead of Tuesday’s friendly encounter Argentina.

The Super Eagles lock horns with La Albiceleste in the Krasnodar Stadium in preparation for the quadrennial showpiece in Russia next year.

And just hours to the kick-off of the tie, the players had the chance to see the prestigious trophy.