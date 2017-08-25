EXTRA TIME: Tendai Ndoro says goodbye to Orlando Pirates and hello to Al Faisaly

Read the departing Bucs striker's message to all his fans back in South Africa

The Zimbabwean striker is all smiles to join the Saudi Arabian club, but he isn't forgetting the role Orlando Pirates had in getting him up there into the Middle East.

Read Tweets posted by Ndoro, including a photo of him donning his new colours at Al Faisaly.

 

