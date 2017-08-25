EXTRA TIME: Tendai Ndoro says goodbye to Orlando Pirates and hello to Al Faisaly

Read the departing Bucs striker's message to all his fans back in South Africa

The Zimbabwean striker is all smiles to join the Saudi Arabian club, but he isn't forgetting the role Orlando Pirates had in getting him up there into the Middle East.

Read Tweets posted by Ndoro, including a photo of him donning his new colours at Al Faisaly.

I want to thank the mighty @Orlando_Pirates for 2 amazing seasons. The staff, technical team, players & most importantly the fans. pic.twitter.com/wECbckaxAk — Tendai Ndoro (@Tendain07) August 25, 2017

Now its time for a new journey with @AlFaisaly.I am Excited to be here & to get on the pitch & contribute to the team. pic.twitter.com/oBAUcFfBMV — Tendai Ndoro (@Tendain07) August 25, 2017

I have never experienced fans that have so much love and passion for the game & their team. Thank you for all your love & support. — Tendai Ndoro (@Tendain07) August 25, 2017