The 21-year-old could not dress up for the Halloween but he has got a perfect way to join in the fun

Alex Iwobi joined in the Halloween party by sharing some of his top footballing 'trick' and 'treat'.

The Arsenal forward curated some of the silky skills he exhibited while on international duty with Nigeria.

Also, he ushered in his goal against Brighton and Hove Albion as the 'treat' in the Halloween-themed Instagram post.