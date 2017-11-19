EXTRA TIME: Twitter reacts as Kaizer Chiefs go down to Bidvest Wits in TKO

Amakhosi fans were left red-faced by their team's failure to get past Wits and book their place in the final of the 2017 TKO

Kaizer Chiefs went into Saturday's Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final encounter against Bidvest Wits brimming with confidence after going five matches in all competitions without a loss.

But the Students had a surprise in store for them, especially because very few people expected Gavin Hunt to topple Steve Komphela.

A James Keene strike midway through the first half was enough to seal Wits' passage to the final, and the majority of Amakhosi fans were left with more questions than answers.

Chiefs rivals had a filled day after the final whistle.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the result which saw Amakhosi crash out of the competition.

Full Time:



Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Bidvest wits

Goal scored by James Keene



Bidvest wits qualify for #TKO final #MDLive — Mzansi Diski (@MzansiDiski) November 18, 2017