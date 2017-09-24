EXTRA TIME: Twitter reacts as Mamelodi Sundowns crash out of Caf Champions League

Following Sundowns' defeat to Wydad Casablanca, Goal takes a look at how Twitter reacted to the loss

Mamelodi Sundowns crashed out of the 2017 Caf Champions League after losing 3-2 on penalties to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco on Saturday night. 

The Brazilians went into the second leg holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg, but Wydad scored through Saidi to level the aggregate scoreline. 

It was a surprising defeat for the holders as the majority of South African football fans had hoped they will win and book a place in the semi-finals. 

What left the fans buffled was the way Sundowns took their penalties during the shoot-out. 

