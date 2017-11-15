EXTRA TIME: Twitter reacts to Stuart Baxter's fourth defeat in five Bafana qualifiers

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has a terrible record since taking over in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Baxter's played five World Cup qualifiers and from those he's lost four. That includes two defeats home and away to Cape Verde and Senegal. 

The only victory was against Burkina Faso at home. The South African public has been quick to point out his poor record but are left frustrated due to his long term contract with Safa.

Here's a collection of Tweets that sum up the mood in the country after Bafana Bafana finished last in their group.

 

