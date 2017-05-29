EXTRA TIME: Van Wyk criticizes US soccer for playing in heat

Banyana star Janine Van Wyk was upset when her teammate Rachel Daly fainted when Houston took on Seattle Reign in the weekend

Read Van Wyk's Twitter criticism of how the players had to participate in difficult, humid weather and her response to those who tried to defend the conditions.

 

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes