EXTRA TIME: Van Wyk nominated for Sports Personality of the Year

Janine Van Wyk is nominated in two different categories in the GP Sports Awards

The Banyana Banyana star is nominated for Sport Woman of the Year and Sport Personality of the Year.

Reading her Tweets she's quite excited about the awards show too.

 

