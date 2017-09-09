EXTRA TIME: Van Wyk nominated for Sports Personality of the Year

The Banyana Banyana star is nominated for Sport Woman of the Year and Sport Personality of the Year.
Reading her Tweets she's quite excited about the awards show too.
Wow.. Being nominated for one award is a huge honor but two awards for different catagories is overwhelming. So blessed https://t.co/AR0OPVnTgL— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) September 8, 2017
The Nominees for the Sports Personalities of the Year are Hlompho Kekana, Janine Van Wyk, Luvo Manyanga & Sheldon Thomas #GSA17. pic.twitter.com/7XU0ep9BwF— #GSA17 (@GPSportAwards) September 8, 2017