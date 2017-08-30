EXTRA TIME: Watch Aina, Nwakaeme, Ifeanyi Nigeria initiation

Following their debut invitation to the senior national team, the trio were not spared in the usual singing ceremony in front of their teammates

In the ritual way of welcoming every new invitee to the Nigeria national team, Hull City’s Ola Aina alongside Hapoel Beer Sheva forward, Anthony Nwakaeme and Akwa United’s Ifeanyi Ifeanyi were not exempted from an initiation.

As expected of them to either sing or dance in front of their international teammates, the trio lived up to expectations as they did not seem shy to sing their favourite Nigerian songs.

After Tuesday's training session, Aina who completed a loan move from Chelsea to Hull City this summer, started off with a super rendition of Timaya’s Malo Nogede track off the Upgrade album while Nwakaeme did a TuFace and Ifeanyi ended the lively gathering with gospel songs.

Ola Aina got initiated to the Super Eagles ..Welcome bro !! pic.twitter.com/nqFNQQQZuU — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) August 29, 2017

Tony Nwakaeme got initiated .. Welcome to the Super Eagles bro pic.twitter.com/jrGkytL6MQ — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) August 29, 2017

Ifeanyin Matthew got initiated to the Super Eagles . You welcome bro pic.twitter.com/pue09Cenur — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) August 29, 2017

Who nailed the initiation - Ola Aina or Anthony Nwakaeme or Ifeanyi Ifeanyi?