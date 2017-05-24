EXTRA TIME: Watch Ajax Cape Town youth players benefit from Amsterdam tour

Enjoy the club's series of photographs and videos from Holland! A reminder of the great opportunities there are abroad for SA youngsters who excel!

If you thought getting paid so much to play football is a dream come true, don't forget the other benefits of the game.

Even as youngsters outside the first team, Ajax Cape Town's teenage side, Young Ajax is enjoying a tour of Holland right now.

Check out their videos riding through the canals of Amsterdam, as well as a photo of meeting legends such as Edwin Van der Sar. We wonder who the former goalkeeper is going to support when United meet Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Whatever the case, Young Ajax is in the right city to experience a great following of the game.

How about this for training facilities? Watch the youngsters train in state of the art facilities.

Let's hope a few of our kids catch the eye in Amsterdam, and we produce another Ajax starlet.

Our goalkeepers with Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United legend, Edwin van der Sar #YoungAjax pic.twitter.com/d88j2evU93 — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) May 24, 2017