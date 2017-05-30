EXTRA TIME: Watch Bidvest Wits PSL trophy tour

This is the moment the Clever Boys hoisted the Premier Soccer League trophy in the air

You can also enjoy videos of Wits presenting the silverware to their fans, and photographs of the trophy tour.

 

WATCH the moment @BidvestWits lifted the #AbsaPrem title for the first time. pic.twitter.com/enGEf7tNJV

— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 28, 2017

 

