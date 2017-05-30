EXTRA TIME: Watch Bidvest Wits PSL trophy tour

You can also enjoy videos of Wits presenting the silverware to their fans, and photographs of the trophy tour.
WATCH the moment @BidvestWits lifted the #AbsaPrem title for the first time. pic.twitter.com/enGEf7tNJV— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 28, 2017
The Clever Boys enjoying the loved shared by our fans @CecilNurse #trophytour #AbsaPremChampions pic.twitter.com/0hDpNU57CI— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 30, 2017
The second stop on our #TrophyTour is at Pencil Park with @BidvestWaltons, GFox,Silveray and Croxley #AbsaPremChampions pic.twitter.com/dZeiHb5iwx— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 30, 2017
The #AbsaPremChampions are sharing the love with BidTravel this morning #trophytour pic.twitter.com/46tPRFx6oD— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 30, 2017
Our first stop this morning on the #trophytour is at BidTravel #AbsaPremChampions pic.twitter.com/p0G0PwfTnU— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 30, 2017
Can I be there in spirit @BidvestWits . #TrophyTour #PSLChampions— Lee-Ann M(@TheeMissLee) May 29, 2017
Everyone at @Absa Auckland Park getting their share of the #AbsaPremChampions on our #trophyTour pic.twitter.com/qMzxMWitXs— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 29, 2017
David Wingfield the head of marketing at @Absa welcomes the #AbsaPremChampions on our #trophytour pic.twitter.com/nom4TwLgct— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 29, 2017
A warm welcome from our fantastic sponsors @PSL_TV #AbsaPremChampions #trophytour pic.twitter.com/auOScYQ5zy— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 29, 2017