EXTRA TIME: Watch Bidvest Wits PSL trophy tour

This is the moment the Clever Boys hoisted the Premier Soccer League trophy in the air

You can also enjoy videos of Wits presenting the silverware to their fans, and photographs of the trophy tour.

The second stop on our #TrophyTour is at Pencil Park with @BidvestWaltons, GFox,Silveray and Croxley #AbsaPremChampions pic.twitter.com/dZeiHb5iwx — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 30, 2017

The #AbsaPremChampions are sharing the love with BidTravel this morning #trophytour pic.twitter.com/46tPRFx6oD — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 30, 2017