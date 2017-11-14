EXTRA TIME: Watch Brian Idowu and Francis Uzoho’s Super Eagles initiation

Ahead of the friendly tie against La Albiceleste, the latest Super Eagles invitees were welcomed to Gernot Rohr’s squad, the customary way

Amkar Perm defender Brian Idowu and Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho had their initiation into the Nigerian senior national team on Monday evening.

With an option to sing or dance, the Russian-born defender was quick to serenade his teammates with a rendition of Mario's Let Me Love You. While Uzoho was indecisive on what to do.

The left-back and teenage goalkeeper could make their international debut for the Super Eagles when they battle Jorge Sampaoli’s men at the Krasnodar Stadium on Tuesday.