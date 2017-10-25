EXTRA TIME: Watch Crystal Palace fans throw Pape Souare shirt back at him

Following their humiliation at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Tuesday night, the fans rejected the Senegalese's shirt offering at the end of the encounter

The Senegal international who was introduced as a second half substitute displayed an apologetic gesture to fans at the end of the game but saw his match shirt thrown back onto the pitch after he had offered it to the travelling supporters.

The Crystal Palace fans demonstrated their anger after Matt Taylor, Milan Duric, Joe Bryan and Callum Odowda had cancelled out Bakary Sako’s opener, as the Eagles bow out of this year’s competition.

Disappointing to see, Pape Soaure throws top into crowd only for it to be thrown back #cpfc pic.twitter.com/1UpfSbMDfx — Tom (@Tomcpfcgower) October 24, 2017

But Souare took to Twitter afterwards to express his disappointment after the loss as Roy Hodgson’s men continue their struggles this campaign with nine losses in 12 games across all competitions.