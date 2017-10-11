EXTRA TIME: Watch Free State Stars train ahead of their clash with Ajax Cape Town

The former AFC Leopards tactician is a free agent after his contract with South African top side Polokwane City ended

Free State Stars have been busy preparing for their PSL clash against Ajax Cape Town.

The encounter will take place at the Goble Park Stadium in Bethlehem, Free State next week Wednesday.

The team has shown signs of improvement under the guidance of Luc Eymael, who replaced Sammy Troughton as Stars head coach two months ago.

Ea Lla Koto secured two successive league victories over Polokwane City and Maritzburg United, before the recent Fifa international break.

Eymael has already made it clear that their main aim is to finish in the top eight this season.

The Belgian tactician posted a video of his side training on Instagram on Wednesday.