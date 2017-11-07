EXTRA TIME: Wayne Sandilands ready to replace Itu Khune for Bafana

You have to admit that the Orlando Pirates keeper loves to drop a massive hint on social media

This Tweet from Wayne Sandilands is a reminder to South African fans that they must not write him off, just because of his embarrassing mistake against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sandilands is saying that that failure has long melted away, and now it's time for him to step up and set the record straight. That's if Itumeleng Khune cannot shrug off his facial injury in time for the game against Senegal on Friday.

Do you believe Sandilands can prove his critics wrong and take this chance for Bafana Bafana?

There's also a photograph of Morgan Gould, who might not be needed this time, given than Thulani Hlatshwayo is expected to start with Erick Mathoho.

Then we have Cape Town City preparing overtime as if there's no international break at all. City's gearing up for their top of the table clash with Baroka FC. Don't forget the PSL title race amid all this World Cup qualifying exposure.

"Success and failure is written in ice and tomorrow the sun shines." pic.twitter.com/mcVgfBis2N — Wayne Sandilands (@Wsandilands40) November 6, 2017

During the international break, our boys are preparing for the top of the table clash vs Baroka at CT Stadium on TUE 21 November#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/QwEN46RCYK — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 7, 2017