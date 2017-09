The forward dedicated his first strike of the season at the London Stadium to his younger brother who was a year older on Monday

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew has dedicated his match winning goal against Huddersfield Town to Swansea City’s Jordan Ayew who turned 26.

The Hammers forward led Slaven Bilic’s men to their first win of the season with an assist for Pedro Obiang and his match winning goal following his introduction for Javier Hernández in 64th minute.

Ayew who scored six times in 25 league games last season, took to Instagram to celebrate his younger brother’s birthday by dedicating his goal.