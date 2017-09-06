EXTRA TIME: Why Crystal Palace fans will always love Wilfried Zaha

The forward's latest act showed he is not just fans’ favourite because of his lethal touches in front of goal but ...

Not just a football celeb! Ivory Coast’s Wilfried Zaha proved he is part of the Crystal Palace family with his latest gestures to the fans on social media.

The 24-year-old forward showed love to his fans on Twitter, and relieved those who requested for help as he jokingly started off his Tuesday morning with a generous act.

Zaha has been out of action for the Frank De Boer’s side following a knee injury he picked up in the Eagles league opening day defeat to Huddersfield Town.