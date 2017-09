Could the 23-year-old forward be the next big thing on the big screens with this comical act?

Super Falcons and Washington Spirit forward, Francisca Ordega has set her eyes on a career in acting, probably after hanging her soccer boots.

The forward could make it big on the big screen after a nearly perfect show of her acting skills in a short video on Instagram.

Ordega solely took up varying hilarious roles in an entertaining but short video that could her win a role in either a Hollywood or Nollywood movie.