EXTRA TIME: Wilfried Zaha chills out with Barcelona legend Ronaldinho

After featuring in Cote d'Ivoire's defeat to Morocco, the talisman spent time with the two-time Fifa World Player of the Year in London

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha chilled out with Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho before watching England’s 0-0 draw against Brazil in the Wembley Stadium.

The duo met in a hotel in London as ambassadors for a Football for Peace initiative.

After their meeting, the 25-year-old who has scored two goals in five Premier League games this season, took to social media to share a picture of him with the 2002 Fifa World Cup winner.