EXTRA TIME: Women's Day Special - PSL clubs celebrate

Here's a compilation of all the teams that sent their Women's Day wishes on Twitter

As the entire world celebrated Women's Day, a few PSL clubs were not to be left behind as they wished all the women well on their special day. 

Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates led from the front with their messages on social media on Wednesday. 

Teams like Cape Town City and Ajax Cape Town also joined the party, including Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United as well as Golden Arrows. 

Enjoy our compilation of all the PSL clubs that celebrated Women's Day below: 

