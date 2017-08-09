EXTRA TIME: Women's Day Special - PSL clubs celebrate

Here's a compilation of all the teams that sent their Women's Day wishes on Twitter

As the entire world celebrated Women's Day, a few PSL clubs were not to be left behind as they wished all the women well on their special day.

Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates led from the front with their messages on social media on Wednesday.

Teams like Cape Town City and Ajax Cape Town also joined the party, including Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United as well as Golden Arrows.

Enjoy our compilation of all the PSL clubs that celebrated Women's Day below:

"Girls are the future mothers of our society, and it is important that we focus on their well-being" - Miriam Makeba. Happy #WomensDay — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 9, 2017

From all of us, to all of you... Happy Women's Day #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/OEBTkYeD69 — Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 9, 2017

Happy Women's Day to all the women in our lives!#WomensDay pic.twitter.com/fOd4Jp8ws7 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 9, 2017

Happy Women's Day — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) August 9, 2017

| From our Women's Day activation in Khayelitsha. #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/w1Of4d2NeQ — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 9, 2017

From everyone at CTCFC we would like to wish the women of South Africa and the rest of the world a Happy Women's Day #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/oAzhiojr4i — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 9, 2017

Happy #WomensDay to all the fierce, trailblazing, ceiling crashing women of the #WhiteAndBlueArmy pic.twitter.com/HHwarSvxTw — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) August 9, 2017