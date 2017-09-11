EXTRA TIME: WWE superstar Sheamus sees Mane’s future in wrestling

Following the forward’s dismissal on Saturday, the wrestling star is convinced that he can make a fortune in wrestling with his high kicks

World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Sheamus believes Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has a big future in wrestling following his collision with Manchester City’s Ederson.

The 25-year-old was dismissed by referee Jon Moss for placing his high boot on the face of goalkeeper’s Ederson at the Etihad Stadium.

And all Sheamus could see in the challenge was his famous finishing bicycle kick (Brogue kicks).

The four-time world champion thinks the Senegal international has got it all to challenge for some world heavyweight titles with his 'sweet Brogue kicks' when he finally hangs his football boots.

Sent off for a sweet #Brogue kick? I think @LFC's Sadio Mane has a big future in the WWE... #MCFCvLFC https://t.co/KqRuifehgi — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 9, 2017

Mane has apologised to the Colombia international for the 'accidental collision' that cost the Reds a heavy 5-0 loss after his sending off.