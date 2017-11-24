EXTRA TIME: Yaya Toure delighted with award for anti-racism campaign

The 34-year-old is thrilled to have been recognized for his outstanding works outside of the football pitch

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is happy to have received the 2017 Football Black List Award.

The accolade is aimed at celebrating role models across the black community in the round leather game.

The Bouaké-born player has been involved in campaigns for a better and healthier environment across the world and also, for his relentless fight against racism.

Toure has played just 25 minutes of league football this season and will hope to make his third Premier League appearance when Pep Guadiola’s men visit Huddersfield Town for Sunday’s Premier League encounter.