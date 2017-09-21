Ezekiel Elliott admits to 'lack of effort’ in Cowboys' loss to Broncos

Ezekiel Elliott admitted to a lack of effort during the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott confessed to a lack of effort on Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris' interception return during Sunday's 42-17 defeat.

With his team trailing 28-10 and six minutes and 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Elliott put his hands on his hips and walked off the field as Harris returned an interception of a Dak Prescott pass 23 yards in the other direction.

After the game, Elliott was blasted by NFL Network analyst LaDainian Tomlinson, who said the Cowboys running back "absolutely quit on his team".

"I guess you could say it looked like that," Elliott said.

"I would say I was just very frustrated, but that's no excuse for the lack of effort I showed on tape.

"I just can't do that. Being one of the leaders on the team and being a guy that people count on, I can't put that type of stuff on film."

Tomlinson did not like Elliott's negative body language on the Cowboys bench as the second-year back posted the worst game numbers of his NFL career, rushing for only eight yards on nine carries.

"It's definitely not me," Elliott said of the performance and attitude he displayed in Denver. "It's definitely not the type of player I am. It's definitely not who I am for this team. I just can't do that. I was frustrated, and I wasn't myself."