Ezekiel Elliott suspension: Cowboys RB granted stay, will play v Chiefs

Ezekiel Elliott can play for the Dallas Cowboys against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend after his suspension was once again put on hold.

Ezekiel Elliot’s six-game suspension was placed on hold again on Friday when the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted him a temporary stay, allowing the Dallas Cowboys running back to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

A series of injunctions and restraining orders have allowed Elliott to play to this point, but U.S. District Court Judge Katherine P. Failla denied his request for another injunction earlier this week, putting his suspension into effect.

Following Failla's ruling, the NFL Players Association filed an expedited appeal and emergency injunction requests with the 2nd Circuit claiming the suspension, if it were to begin now, would irreparably harm Elliott's career.

It had been reported that attorneys for the NFL argued Elliott's appeal "has no likelihood of success " and that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan should not get in the way of Elliott beginning his suspension.

However, the court clearly disagreed with that assessment.

The NFL argued roughly 100 players have been suspended for approximately 500 games over the past season and a half, therefore "Elliott's claim of irreparable injury is indistinguishable from those that could be made by 100 other players."

The latest turn of events sees the Cowboys at least temporarily retain the services of a crucial player in their push for the postseason. Dallas go into the visit of the Chiefs at 4-3, but trail the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) in the NFC East.

It also sets the stage for the long-running drama to be continued next week and maybe into the offseason.