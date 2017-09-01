Ezenwa did not disappoint NPFL goalkeepers, says Olorunleke

The former youth international is pleased with the performance of the Super Eagles man following the country's victory over Cameroon on Friday

Former Nigeria U20 goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke has hailed the performance of goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa in Nigeria's 4-0 triumph over Cameroon.

Ezenwa was in goal for Gernot Rohr's men, and following his heroics against the Indomitable lions, the Akwa United man says the FC Ifeanyi Ubah player did not disappoint his home-based folks.

"Even a blind person would see how great and outstanding he was today [against Cameroon]," Olorunleke told Goal.

"Personally, I will rate him 100/100 and I'm very happy for him because yesterday I was with him at their hotel and we talked and thankfully what I told him worked out and happened.

"He did not disappoint us [NPFL goalkeepers] at all. I will tell him how great he performed today and he should keep it up.

"He should put today's performance behind him and remain focused for there are still lots do in his front. His confidence in cutting aerial balls was superb.

"As a goalkeeper, the way you handle the first ball that comes to you would determine how perfect a match would be for you.

"So, I'll say his first save in the first half brought him the confidence he needed. So all thanks to God as I look forward to seeing him do well in subsequent games."