F1 fans call for Robert Kubica return after Williams test drive as #SupportKubica goes viral

Formula One fans have flooded social media with support for former-F1 driver Robert Kubica in a bid to try and help his cause to return to a full-time drive in 2018, with Williams considering offering the pole a seat in one of their two cars for next season after a “productive” test on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has not raced in F1 since suffering a partially severed right arm in a rally crash in 2011, but with Williams yet to confirm their driver line-up for next season.

The 18-year-old Lance Stroll has already been named for 2018 ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, but Felipe Massa’s seat is still up for grabs and both Kubica and Williams reserve driver Paul Di Resta have tested this week in a bid to stake their claim for next year.

The news that Kubica was back behind the wheel was greeted with huge positivity among F1 fans, with many keen to see the Pole return to the cockpit after his career was cut short by the horror injury.

Kubica, who still has limited movement in his right arm despite six years of rehabilitation, was considered one of the most talented drivers of his generation and it is no surprise to see his supporters still vocal in their desire to have him back in the sport’s premier category.

As a result, the hash tag #SupportKubica went viral on Thursday, with many social media users posting videos of him during his F1 career or mocking up memes in an effort to persuade Williams into giving him a second chance.