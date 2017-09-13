Formula One: Bottas hoping to celebrate Mercedes deal with a change of luck - Singapore GP in numbers

He will stay with Mercedes for 2018, but Opta numbers tell us Valtteri Bottas does not have happy memories of the Singapore Grand Prix.

There was reason for Valtteri Bottas to celebrate on Wednesday, and the Finn will be hoping that remains the case after Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

It was confirmed that Bottas had agreed to remain with Mercedes for the 2018 Formula One season - welcome news ahead of visiting a circuit upon which he has traditionally struggled.

The opposite can be said for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, however, who enjoys a fine record at Marina Bay, and he will be desperate for that to continue as he aims to re-take the standings lead from Lewis Hamilton.

Below, we take a look at some of the best Opta numbers as the F1 circus rolls into Singapore.

- Sebastian Vettel has the most wins of any driver in Singapore (four). Red Bull are the team with the most wins there (three).

- Singapore is the current F1 circuit at which Valtteri Bottas (10) has earned the fewest points.

- Lewis Hamilton and Vettel, the top two drivers in the championship this season, are the men with the most pole positions in Singapore (three each).

- No team has managed to secure consecutive pole positions in the nine races in Singapore. Mercedes were on pole last season (Nico Rosberg).

- In seven of the nine races in Singapore the driver on pole has gone on to win the race, including each of the last four editions.

- Marina Bay is the circuit with the most corners (23) on the F1 calendar this season.

- Vettel has more wins in Asian countries than any other driver in F1 history (26).

- Nico Hulkenberg is the only driver to have outperformed his team-mate in every qualifying session this season (13-0 over Jolyon Palmer).

- This season, Red Bull have failed to manage two races in a row where both drivers have finished.