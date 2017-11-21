F1 Raceweek: Contract talks for Hamilton, Alonso at Le Mans and Kvyat's snub

The final race of the Formula One season takes place in Abu Dhabi this weekend and there's plenty of chatter coming out of the paddock.

Abu Dhabi brings down the curtain on the 2017 season this weekend and Valtteri Bottas could wrap up a Mercedes one-two by pipping Sebastian Vettel to second place in the drivers' championship.

Mercedes have already claimed the constructors' crown and Lewis Hamilton won his fourth drivers' title in Mexico two races ago, were Bottas to finish above Vettel it would complete a dominant campaign for the Silver Arrows.

The battle for second is the main focus in Abu Dhabi this weekend, with the majority already turning their attention to 2018.

Toro Rosso were the latest team to name their driver line-up for next season, Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley given the nod ahead of Daniil Kvyat – who faces an uncertain future.

With that and more, we take a look at the talk emerging from the Formula One paddock ahead of the final race of the season.

WOLFF KEEN FOR HAMILTON TALKS

World champion Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the star man in the paddock at the moment and Toto Wolff is desperate to keep him with Mercedes.

Hamilton's current deal expires at the end of next season and the Briton has hinted an extension could be agreed after this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Unsurprisingly that is something Wolff is keen to push on with.

Wolff on Hamilton and new deal: "He's the greatest driver I've ever worked with," said the German.

"We really want him to stay with us, of course."

ALONSO BEGINS LE MANS TESTING

Fernando Alonso's desire to win motorsport's 'triple crown' has already seen him race the Indy500 and he will take part in the Daytona 24 hours next year.

Having won the Monaco Grand Prix, the Spaniard now has to triumph in Indianapolis and the endurance challenge in Le Mans to lift the triple crown.

And he began his quest for the latter on Sunday, completing 113 laps in Toyota's LMP1 car during a recent test in Bahrain.